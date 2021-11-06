Proud Commander

Maj. Andrew Adcock, right, commander of the 102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Mississippi Army National Guard, showcases media captured at the National Training Center to Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, inside the MSARNG G4 mobile command post located at the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. The 102nd MPAD’s mission is to showcase the MSNG and its unique capabilities while training at NTC in Ft. Irwin, California. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

