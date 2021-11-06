Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proud Commander

    Proud Commander

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Andrew Adcock, right, commander of the 102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Mississippi Army National Guard, showcases media captured at the National Training Center to Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, inside the MSARNG G4 mobile command post located at the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. The 102nd MPAD’s mission is to showcase the MSNG and its unique capabilities while training at NTC in Ft. Irwin, California. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 00:39
    Photo ID: 6688424
    VIRIN: 210611-Z-WV749-137
    Resolution: 6152x4101
    Size: 11.99 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Proud Commander, by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d Public Affairs Detachment
    Photo by Jarvis Mace

