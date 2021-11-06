Meeting in Progress

Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, speaks with senior logisticians from the state’s G4 directorate during a briefing inside the MSARNG G4 mobile command post located at the California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. The staff, comprised of senior logisticians from across the state, is currently forward positioned at Ft. Irwin to provide robust multifunctional logistics support to soldiers from the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and enablers during a National Training Center rotation. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

