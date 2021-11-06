Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meeting in Progress [Image 2 of 7]

    Meeting in Progress

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, speaks with senior logisticians from the state’s G4 directorate during a briefing inside the MSARNG G4 mobile command post located at the California Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Fort Irwin, California, June 11, 2021. The staff, comprised of senior logisticians from across the state, is currently forward positioned at Ft. Irwin to provide robust multifunctional logistics support to soldiers from the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and enablers during a National Training Center rotation. (Mississippi Army National Guard photo by Cdt. Jarvis Mace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 00:38
    Photo ID: 6688420
    VIRIN: 210611-Z-WV749-151
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.79 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meeting in Progress [Image 7 of 7], by Officer Candidate Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d Public Affairs Detachment
    Photo by Jarvis Mace

