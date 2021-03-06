Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi

United States Space Force Capt. Austin Cooner, United States Test Pilot School Space Test Fundamentals deputy course director, ties down a glider used by STF Course Class 21-2 at Mountain Valley Airport in Tehachapi, Calif., June 3, 2021. Students attending the course, headquared at Edwards Air Force Base, utilized gliders to strengthen their understanding of time-compressed data collection practices in unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)
|06.03.2021
|06.09.2021 22:28
|6684939
|210603-F-CX842-0011
|7591x5061
|26.94 MB
|Location:
|TEHACHAPI, CA, US
|0
|0
