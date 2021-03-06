Lynn Gawell (left), Air Force Joint Test Office technical director, prepares Army Capt. Christopher Duncan for a glider flight at Mountain Valley Airport in Tehachapi, Calif., June 3, 2021. Students attending the course, headquared at the United States Air Force Test Pilot School on Edwards Air Force Base, utilized gliders to strengthen their understanding of time-compressed data collection practices in unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 22:28 Photo ID: 6684935 VIRIN: 210603-F-CX842-0007 Resolution: 7023x4682 Size: 13.71 MB Location: TEHACHAPI, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.