    Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi [Image 6 of 11]

    Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi

    TEHACHAPI, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    A student from Space Test Fundamentals Course Class 21-2 prepares to collect data during a glider flight at Mountain Valley Airport in Tehachapi, Calif., June 3, 2021. Students attending the course, headquared at the United States Test Pilot School on Edwards Air Force Base, utilized gliders to strengthen their understanding of time-compressed data collection practices in unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 22:27
    Photo ID: 6684934
    VIRIN: 210603-F-CX842-0005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.95 MB
    Location: TEHACHAPI, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi

    Edwards Air Force Base
    California
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Air Force Test Center
    Space Test Fundamentals

