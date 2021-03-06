A glider used by students of Space Test Fundamentals Course Class 21-2 is towed over Mountain Valley Airport in Tehachapi, Calif., June 3, 2021. STF students utilize gliders during their time during the course at Edwards Air Force Base to strengthen their understanding of time-compressed data collection practices in unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 22:28 Photo ID: 6684937 VIRIN: 210603-F-CX842-0012 Resolution: 6443x4295 Size: 13.17 MB Location: TEHACHAPI, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.