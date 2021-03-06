Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi

Dr. Andrew Freeborn, United States Air Force Test Pilot School Space Test Fundamentals course director, waits to fly the next STFC Class 21-2 student in a glider at Mountain Valley Airport in Tehachapi, Calif., June 3, 2021. Students attending the course, headquared at Edwards Air Force Base, utilized gliders to strengthen their understanding of time-compressed data collection practices in unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)

