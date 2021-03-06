Dr. Andrew Freeborn, United States Air Force Test Pilot School Space Test Fundamentals course director, waits to fly the next STFC Class 21-2 student in a glider at Mountain Valley Airport in Tehachapi, Calif., June 3, 2021. Students attending the course, headquared at Edwards Air Force Base, utilized gliders to strengthen their understanding of time-compressed data collection practices in unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 22:28
|Photo ID:
|6684936
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-CX842-0008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.32 MB
|Location:
|TEHACHAPI, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi
LEAVE A COMMENT