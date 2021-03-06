A glider used by students of Space Test Fundamentals Course Class 21-2 lands at Mountain Valley Airport in Tehachapi, Calif., June 3, 2021. Students attending the course, headquared at the United States Test Pilot School on Edwards Air Force Base, utilized gliders to strengthen their understanding of time-compressed data collection practices in unfamiliar environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys)
Space Test Class descends on Tehachapi
