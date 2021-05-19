U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. James Arbuthnot, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, looks through photos on a device during a training exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2021. This particular exercise was designed to allow EOD to utilize a robot in their arsenal, which allows them to engage explosives at a greater distance with no harm to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 03:14 Photo ID: 6681344 VIRIN: 210519-M-MY099-1102 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 3.3 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.