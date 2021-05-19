Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario [Image 3 of 8]

    Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kevin Syphanthavong, (Left), Sgt. Anthony Negrete, (Middle), and Staff Sgt. Jake Castro, (Right), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni EOD, put on a bomb suit for an exercise aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2021. This particular exercise was designed to allow EOD to utilize a robot in their arsenal, which allows them to engage explosives at a greater distance with no harm to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 03:14
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    EOD
    Robots

