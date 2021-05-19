Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kevin Syphanthavong, (Left), Sgt. Anthony Negrete, (Middle), and Staff Sgt. Jake Castro, (Right), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni EOD, put on a bomb suit for an exercise aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2021. This particular exercise was designed to allow EOD to utilize a robot in their arsenal, which allows them to engage explosives at a greater distance with no harm to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

