    Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario [Image 2 of 8]

    Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robot, controlled by a U.S. Marine EOD technicians, investigates a mysterious package during a training exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2021. This particular exercise was designed to allow EOD to utilize a robot in their arsenal, which allows them to engage explosives at a greater distance with no harm to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2021 03:14
    Photo ID: 6681339
    VIRIN: 210519-M-MY099-1054
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    EOD
    Robots

