Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jake Castro, (left), and Sgt. Anthony Negrete, (right), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni EOD, conduct a improvised explosive device (IED) exercise aboard MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2021. This particular exercise was designed to allow EOD to utilize a robot in their arsenal, which allows them to engage explosives at a greater distance with no harm to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.08.2021 Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP by LCpl Mitchell Austin