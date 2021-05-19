U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) conduct an improvised explosive device (IED) exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2021. This particular exercise was designed to allow EOD to utilize a robot in their arsenal, which allows them to engage explosives at a greater distance with no harm to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 03:14
|Photo ID:
|6681342
|VIRIN:
|210519-M-MY099-1138
|Resolution:
|5184x3240
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Headline: Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario
LEAVE A COMMENT