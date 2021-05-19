Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kevin Syphanthavong, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, puts on a bomb suit helmet during a training exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2021. This particular exercise was designed to allow EOD to utilize a robot in their arsenal, which allows them to engage explosives at a greater distance with no harm to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

