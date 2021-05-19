U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kevin Syphanthavong, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, investigates a mysterious package during a training exercise aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 19, 2021. This particular exercise was designed to allow EOD to utilize a robot in their arsenal, which allows them to engage explosives at a greater distance with no harm to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 03:14
|Photo ID:
|6681341
|VIRIN:
|210519-M-MY099-1092
|Resolution:
|6720x4200
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Headline: Semper Gumby – EOD trains for every scenario
