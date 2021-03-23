31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife

A U.S. Air Force combat rescue officer, from the 31st Rescue Squadron, participates in a timed one-man exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. The one-man drill encompases every component of a high-angle rope rescue to ensure a single pararescueman can perform every part of a rope-based rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

