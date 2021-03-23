A U.S. Air Force combat rescue officer, from the 31st Rescue Squadron, participates in a timed one-man exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. The one-man drill encompases every component of a high-angle rope rescue to ensure a single pararescueman can perform every part of a rope-based rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 01:56
|Photo ID:
|6676280
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-JK399-1065
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT