U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, from the 31st Rescue Squadron, review knot-tying methods in a classroom setting at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. Due to the complex nature of high-angle rope rescues, pararescuemen must be proficient in a multitude of knots and rope systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 01:55
|Photo ID:
|6676274
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-JK399-1021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
