    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, from the 31st Rescue Squadron, prepares a patient to be hoisted up in a training scenario at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. High and low-angle rope rescues are used when a patient can’t be easily reached or transported by foot, helicopter, or other methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 01:56
    Photo ID: 6676279
    VIRIN: 210322-F-JK399-1041
    Resolution: 5700x3800
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena
    rescue
    Pararescue
    Rappelling
    31st RQS

