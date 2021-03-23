A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, from the 31st Rescue Squadron, prepares a patient to be hoisted up in a training scenario at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. High and low-angle rope rescues are used when a patient can’t be easily reached or transported by foot, helicopter, or other methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
This work, 31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
