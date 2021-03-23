Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife [Image 4 of 9]

    31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, from the 31st Rescue Squadron, prepare their gear for high-angle rope training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. High-angle rope training is mainly used in mountainous terrain but can also be applied in building collapse scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 01:55
    Photo ID: 6676277
    VIRIN: 210322-F-JK399-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena
    rescue
    Pararescue
    Rappelling
    31st RQS

