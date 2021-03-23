31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, from the 31st Rescue Squadron, demonstrates a knot-tying method at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. The training consisted of one-man rappelling down to a mock patient, prepping the patient to be raised, then hoisting themselves back up and raising the patient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP