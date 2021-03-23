A U.S. Air Force pararescueman and a combat rescue officer, from the 31st Rescue Squadron, compete against each other in a one-man, high-angle rope drill at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. The one-man drill consists of rappelling down to a person, ascending back up the rope and then hoisting the patient up. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 01:56 Photo ID: 6676281 VIRIN: 210322-F-JK399-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.69 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.