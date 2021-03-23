A U.S. Air Force pararescueman, from the 31st Rescue Squadron, hoists himself up for a high-angle rope training drill at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2021. High-angle rope rescues are just one of multiple methods pararescuemen use to rescue patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.04.2021 01:56 Photo ID: 6676278 VIRIN: 210322-F-JK399-1030 Resolution: 6482x4321 Size: 1.91 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st RQS: search rescue swiss army knife [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.