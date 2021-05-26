DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) members carry buckets through the mud during a recovery mission in Belgium, May 26, 2021. During the 72-day mission, the team regularly faced difficult weather conditions to include snow, hail, wind and rain. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)

