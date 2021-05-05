Howard Tiave Mariteragi, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) life support investigator, cleans evidence during a recovery mission in Belgium, May 5, 2021. Mariteragi provided essential expertise during operations, as he was part of the original team that excavated this site in 2003. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:43 Photo ID: 6675144 VIRIN: 210505-F-AN072-0103 Resolution: 5749x3837 Size: 9.87 MB Location: VAN, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Apryl Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.