DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium

U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Trevathan, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team leader, wet screens aircraft wreckage during a recovery mission in Belgium, May 5, 2021. The aircraft wreckage was thoroughly cleaned of all dirt to ensure no evidence was hidden within. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)

