U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Trevathan, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team leader, wet screens aircraft wreckage during a recovery mission in Belgium, May 5, 2021. The aircraft wreckage was thoroughly cleaned of all dirt to ensure no evidence was hidden within. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 12:44
|Photo ID:
|6675143
|VIRIN:
|210505-F-AN072-0097
|Resolution:
|5736x4016
|Size:
|9.16 MB
|Location:
|VAN, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Apryl Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
