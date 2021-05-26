DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Stever, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team member, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jacqueline Risley, DPAA Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, excavate a unit during a DPAA recovery mission in Belgium, May 26, 2021. The 24-person team was in country to recover an unaccounted for Army Air Corps pilot who crashed on the farm in 1944. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)

