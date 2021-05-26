U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jacqueline Risley, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) explosive ordnance disposal technician, excavates a unit during a recovery mission in Belgium, May 26, 2021. Risley is the first Air Force EOD tech permanently assigned to DPAA. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:39 Photo ID: 6675147 VIRIN: 210526-F-AN072-0041 Resolution: 6016x3894 Size: 10.13 MB Location: VAN, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Apryl Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.