U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Trevathan, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team leader, gives a site tour to Linda Chauvin, daughter of missing WWII pilot, during a DPAA recovery mission in Belgium, May 26, 2021. Chauvin’s father 1st Lt. Eugene Shauvin has been unaccounted-for since September 1944, when his C-47 was shot down by anti-aircraft artillery. The 24-person DPAA team was in country to excavate the site in search of Shauvin’s remains. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:41 Photo ID: 6675145 VIRIN: 210526-F-AN072-0008 Resolution: 5518x3760 Size: 8.34 MB Location: VAN, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Apryl Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.