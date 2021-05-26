Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium [Image 7 of 11]

    DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium

    VAN, BELGIUM

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Trevathan, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team leader, gives a site tour to Linda Chauvin, daughter of missing WWII pilot, during a DPAA recovery mission in Belgium, May 26, 2021. Chauvin’s father 1st Lt. Eugene Shauvin has been unaccounted-for since September 1944, when his C-47 was shot down by anti-aircraft artillery. The 24-person DPAA team was in country to excavate the site in search of Shauvin’s remains. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)

