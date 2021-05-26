Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium [Image 10 of 11]

    DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium

    VAN, BELGIUM

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) member carries buckets through the mud during a recovery mission in Belgium, May 26, 2021. During the 72-day mission, the team regularly faced difficult weather conditions to include snow, hail, wind and rain. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:39
    Photo ID: 6675148
    VIRIN: 210526-F-AN072-0063
    Resolution: 5607x3911
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: VAN, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Apryl Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POWMIA
    Belgium
    WWII
    never forgotten
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

