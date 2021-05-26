A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) member carries buckets through the mud during a recovery mission in Belgium, May 26, 2021. During the 72-day mission, the team regularly faced difficult weather conditions to include snow, hail, wind and rain. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6675148
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-AN072-0063
|Resolution:
|5607x3911
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|VAN, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Apryl Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
