A Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) member carries buckets through the mud during a recovery mission in Belgium, May 26, 2021. During the 72-day mission, the team regularly faced difficult weather conditions to include snow, hail, wind and rain. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Apryl Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:39 Photo ID: 6675148 VIRIN: 210526-F-AN072-0063 Resolution: 5607x3911 Size: 9.86 MB Location: VAN, BE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA completes recovery operations in Belgium [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Apryl Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.