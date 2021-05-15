Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 23 of 23]

    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

    LA UNION, EL SALVADOR

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Lance Weagant, a medical provider with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Ellis, a medic with the Medical Element, JTF-B, help a Salvadoran patient during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 15, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase JTF-B’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 22:50
    Photo ID: 6674228
    VIRIN: 210515-F-DK978-1264
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 17.97 MB
    Location: LA UNION, SV 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 23 of 23], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    USSOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR
    RS-21

