JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army dental team members with theMedical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Salvadoran medical partners pose for a photo during Resolute Sentinel 21 at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 15, 2021. Medical teams performed primary care, preventive medicine, dental, pharmacy, general surgery and veterinary services to Salvadorans at Zacatillo Island, Conchaguita Island, Meanguera Island, Mogotillo, La Union, El Jaguey and Tamarindo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)
|05.15.2021
|06.02.2021 22:49
|6674219
|210515-F-DK978-1213
|6016x4016
|16.9 MB
|Location:
|LA UNION, SV
|2
|0
