U.S. Army Maj. Morgan Torris-Hedlund, a public health nurse with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, weighs a Salvadoran child during a medical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 21 at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 15, 2021. Children are weighed when they enter the medical site to ensure the correct dosage of medication is prescribed by the pharmacists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 22:48 Photo ID: 6674214 VIRIN: 210515-F-DK978-1197 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 15.24 MB Location: LA UNION, SV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 23 of 23], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.