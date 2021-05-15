JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, load onto a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Resolute Sentinel 21 in La Union, El Salvador, May 15, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 took place in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and integrated interoperability and disaster response training in addition to medical aid and construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

