JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Spc. Erick Alvarado, a military policeman with the 480th Military Police Detachment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, deployed with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, helps a patient during a Resolute Sentinel 21 medical readiness training exercise at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 15, 2021. This exercise will improve U.S., Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran abilities to rapidly respond to crises together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

