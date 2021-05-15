JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Moskowitz, left, a general surgeon with the Forward Surgical Section, Medical Detachment, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Juana Luster, center, the dental officer in charge with the Medical Element, JTF-B, examine a patient’s mouth during Resolute Sentinel 21 at Meanguera Island, El Salvador, May 15, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase JTF-B’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

