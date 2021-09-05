Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 5 of 23]

    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

    LA UNION, EL SALVADOR

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, unload a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter for Resolute Sentinel 21 in La Union, El Salvador, May 9, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 took place in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, and integrated interoperability and disaster response training in addition to medical aid and construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 22:46
    Photo ID: 6674210
    VIRIN: 210509-F-DK978-1098
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 18.86 MB
    Location: LA UNION, SV 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 23 of 23], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21
    JTF-Bravo treats patients in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    medical
    USSOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR
    RS-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT