Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNRJ, CFAY attend Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum opening ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    CNRJ, CFAY attend Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum opening ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.29.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2021) – Rear Adm. Brian Fort, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan, delivers remarks to members of the City of Yokosuka, the French Embassy, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, Commander, Navy Region Japan, and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka during an opening ceremony for the Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum in Verney Park. Jules César Claude Thibaudier, the museum’s namesake, was a French naval engineer and deputy chief administrator of Yokosuka Iron Works in the 1860s and 1870s. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 01:10
    Photo ID: 6672596
    VIRIN: 210529-N-NS063-1142
    Resolution: 6519x4351
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRJ, CFAY attend Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum opening ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum
    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum
    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum
    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum
    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum
    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum
    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum
    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum
    CNRJ, CFAY attend Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum opening ceremony
    CNRJ, CFAY attend Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum opening ceremony
    CNRJ, CFAY attend Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum opening ceremony
    CNRJ, CFAY attend Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum opening ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    JMSDF
    CFAY
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT