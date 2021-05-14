Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum [Image 7 of 12]

    CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2021) – The staff at the Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum demonstrate an electronic touch panel display showcasing various sites of historical and cultural significance in Yokosuka to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka public affairs office and community relations office personnel. Jules César Claude Thibaudier, the museum’s namesake, was a French naval engineer and deputy chief administrator of Yokosuka Iron Works in the 1860s and 1870s. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    TAGS

    CFAY
    City of Yokosuka
    Thibaudier

