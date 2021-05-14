YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2021) – The staff at the Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum demonstrate an electronic touch panel display showcasing various sites of historical and cultural significance in Yokosuka to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka public affairs office and community relations office personnel. Jules César Claude Thibaudier, the museum’s namesake, was a French naval engineer and deputy chief administrator of Yokosuka Iron Works in the 1860s and 1870s. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6672586 VIRIN: 210514-N-NS063-1134 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.46 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum [Image 12 of 12], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.