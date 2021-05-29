CNRJ, CFAY attend Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum opening ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2021) – Yokosuka's Sougou High School's brass band performs the French, U.S. and Japanese National Anthems for members of the City of Yokosuka, the French Embassy, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, Commander, Navy Region Japan, and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka during an opening ceremony for the Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum in Verney Park. Jules César Claude Thibaudier, the museum’s namesake, was a French naval engineer and deputy chief administrator of Yokosuka Iron Works in the 1860s and 1870s. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

