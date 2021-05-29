CNRJ, CFAY attend Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum opening ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2021) – From left, Kouji Iseki, Yokosuka city council vice chairman, Vice Adm. Ryo Sakai, Japan Marine Self Defense Force Commandant, Yokosuka District, Phillippe Setton, French ambassader to Japan, Katuaki Kamiji, Yokosuka City Mayor, Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Yasuhito Suzuki, Yokosuka City Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice chairman, cut a ceremonial ribbon at the opening ceremony for the Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum. Jules César Claude Thibaudier, the museum’s namesake, was a French naval engineer and deputy chief administrator of Yokosuka Iron Works in the 1860s and 1870s. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

