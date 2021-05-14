CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2021) – The newly constructed Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum stands in Verny Park. The museum was commissioned by the City of Yokosuka to highlight the historic significance of the original house’s owner, Jules César Claude Thibaudier, a French naval engineer and deputy chief administrator of Yokosuka Iron Works in the 1860s and 1870s, and showcase exhibits featuring Yokosuka sites of historical and cultural importance. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

