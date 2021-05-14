CFAY staff visit Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2021) – Yokosuka Board of Education staff explain the history of Yokosuka using a map on the wall at Thibaudier House Tourist Center and Museum. Jules César Claude Thibaudier, the museum’s namesake, was a French naval engineer and deputy chief administrator of Yokosuka Iron Works in the 1860s and 1870s. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

