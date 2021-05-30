Major Ryan Diehl Ohio ANG pilot in Scotland

210530-Z-KZ880-034

Glasgow Prestwick International Airport, Scotland

Major Ryan Diehl, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, on board a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021. Members of the Ohio Air National Guard are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Date Taken: 05.30.2021
Location: PRESTWICK, SCT, GB