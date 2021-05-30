Ohio ANG pilot steps to KC-135 in Prestwick

Lt. Colonel Dave Lohrer, 121st Air Refueling Wing Ohio Air National Guard, steps to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 on the ramp area at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021. Ohio Air National Guard members are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.



U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

