Ohio ANG Airmen in Prestwick Scotland

210530-Z-KZ880-036

Glasgow Prestwick International Airport, Scotland

Ohio Air National Guard Airmen from the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Tech Sgt. Tim Schefer and Lt. Colonel Dave Lohrer, talk on the ramp at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021. Air National Guard members are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Date Taken: 05.30.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 Photo ID: 6671413 Location: PRESTWICK, SCT, GB