Maine ANG KC-135 lands in Prestwick

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 from the Maine Air National Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing lands at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021, following a refueling mission. The Air National Guard refueling aircraft is in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.



U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

