210530-Z-KZ880-009

Glasgow Prestwick International Airport, Scotland

Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Coner, a petroleum, oil and lubricants specialist with the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing, works on the ramp area at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021. Ohio Air National Guard members are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise, taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.



U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2021 Date Posted: 06.01.2021 12:04 Photo ID: 6671412 VIRIN: 210530-Z-KZ880-009 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.57 MB Location: PRESTWICK, ABE, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio ANG maintainers prep KC-135 in Scotland [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.