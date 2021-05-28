Ohio ANG maintainers prep KC-135 for flight in Scotland

Staff Sgt. Jacob Betts and Technical Sgt. Tim Schefer, KC-135 maintainers from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing, work on the ramp area at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 28, 2021. The Ohio Air National Guard members are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.



U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

