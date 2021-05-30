Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Josh McCloud Avionics Specialist [Image 7 of 8]

    Staff Sgt. Josh McCloud Avionics Specialist

    PRESTWICK, SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Josh McCloud, an Avionic Specialist with Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing, works in the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021. Air National Guard members are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.

    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    #PartnershipsMatter
    #WeAreNato
    #FormidableShield
    #AtSeaDemo
    121st Air Refueling Wing: Ohio ANG

