Staff Sgt. Josh McCloud Avionics Specialist

Staff Sgt. Josh McCloud, an Avionic Specialist with Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing, works in the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Prestwick, Scotland, on May 30, 2021. Air National Guard members are in Scotland providing air refueling support as part of At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield, a first-of-its-kind multinational exercise taking place in the region of the North Atlantic Ocean around the United Kingdom and Norway.



U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

